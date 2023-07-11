CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to have Cass County Attorney Vanessa Strazdas review the county’s ordinance related to unusable or unsafe vehicles. Zoning Administrator Mike Kennon asked to have the topic on the agenda because he and other county officials had received complaints of excessive amounts of vehicles on their property.
“I was compelled to put this on the agenda because the board has received complaints and I’ve received complaints,” Kennon said.
Kennon said there had been complaints about four specific properties, but he wasn’t sure if one strategy would help solve the issue on all the different properties.
The county does have an ordinance that describes what a junkyard is related to residents who do not operate a salvage yard as a business- which is described as area of 200 square feet or more and can have six or more inoperable or unsafe vehicles on it or used parts or materials from vehicles that would equal two or more vehicles.
Board member Steve Green said it would be a good idea to review the ordinance related to vehicles because it focused on vehicles and not agricultural equipment.
“I worry about the definition and the ordinances is probably going to need some tweaking because it talks about vehicles, and one of the properties is 99% agricultural equipment,” Green said.
However, Green also said he didn’t want to get into a situation where “a neighbor calls because there’s a broken down combine next to a barn.”
Board member Mark O’Brien agreed with Green to have Strazdas review the ordinance, and discuss it further after that.