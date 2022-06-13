Bridgewater Farm devastated in last week’s hailstorm

Bridgewater Farm lost thousands of plants in last week's hailstorm; the farm was devastated. This is a loss not only in the Atlantic area (Bridgewater Farm is a produce vendor at Produce in the Park), but across the state; Bridgewater Farm is Iowa's largest organic farm. The losses were so significant that Channel 13 News out of Des Moines did a story on the damage. The farm’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BridgewaterFamilyFarm/, links to the story and shows many photos of the destruction.
Looking through photos of thousands upon thousands of destroyed plants can leave one asking, “What could I possibly do to help?” Bridgewater Farm has an answer. The community is now being invited to help with replanting this Wednesday, June 16, at 9 a.m. at Bridgewater Farm (2409 Brown Ave., Bridgewater, IA 50837). There is no need to RSVP for the volunteer day, but participants may want to bring a dish to share at the lunch potluck, along with a lawn chair. Volunteers should wear clothes that can get dirty. Bridgewater Farm is expecting a few news stations to attend the event.
Produce in the Park thanks customers for supporting Bridgewater Farm and understanding that the farm may not have as much produce as they’d expect at the farmers market over the next month or so, as they rebuild and regrow.
