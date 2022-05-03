AHS Choir and Band students will perform during the Large Group Contest at the Atlantic High School on Friday, May 6. Treble Clef Chorus will perform at 3:45 p.m., and Bass Clef Chorus will perform at 5 p.m. Chamber Chorale will perform at 6:30 p.m., and Concert Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Concert band will perform at 8:55 p.m.
The Spring Vocal Music Concert will also be held tonight at the AHS Auditorium, starting at 8 p.m.
Two show choirs, Diversity and Premiere, performed on Saturday night during the Show Choir Blast, and selections performed by Diversity included “Eye of the Tiger,” “Come What May,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Faithfully,” and “Come Alive.” Premiere performed “Son of Man,” “Time Machine,” “Free,” “Nothin’ But Vib,” “Burning Fire Burning,” “Girls’ Sing Off,” “You Haven’t Seen the Last of me,” and “Bye, Bye, Bye.”
Six seniors performed solos, including Chen Narios, singing “Getting Stronger” by Adele; Katy Rothfusz, singing “The Best Day,” by Taylor Swift; Nolan Perez singing “I’d Rather Be Me,” from “Mean Girls”; Chaylei Carey singing “No Time To Die,” by Billie Eilish; Faith Nath, singing “Out of My League,” by Fitz and The Tantrums, and Alex Sampson, singing “Holes” by Passenger.
A side show of photos from the year of Show Choir moments was shown at the end of it.