Walnut Council approves resolution for new stop signs

WALNUT – The Walnut City Council passed a resolution in July to add a four way stop at the intersection of Antique City Drive and North Street, following discussion in April on ways to eliminate truck traffic on the city Main Street, which is made of brick and has been there since the 1900’s. The resolution also needs to be approved by the Pottawattamie Board of Supervisors.
In April, members of the Walnut City Council and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors discussed the issue, and offered solutions including adding additional stop signs, electronic speed limit signs and designating a weight limit for the street. Council members and supervisors agreed to consider a resolution, written by Pottawattamie County Engineer John Rasmussen, at a future meeting, which would make the weight limit 40 tons. A couple of flashing lights have also been added to other stop signs in Walnut.
Scott Schram, IDOT District 4 Engineer for southwest Iowa, spoke in April via phone and said he already designated part of Walnut’s Main Street as one that trucks can’t use if they have a permit for an oversized or overweight vehicle. He also suggested having a jake brake ordinance. Council members said Walnut did have that ordinance, however, more signs were needed to let drivers know about it.
Council members, supervisors and residents who attended the meeting believed these additional steps would cut down on truck traffic on main street, but not completely eliminate the problem.