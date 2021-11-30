ATLANTIC – Grace Garrett won the runoff election for Atlantic Mayor Tuesday night over Tim Teig by four votes, according to unofficial results from the Cass County Auditor’s office.
Garrett received a total of 588 votes, and Teig received a total of 584 votes.
Garrett was very grateful, honored and humbled to have won the election.
“I want to thank God for the opportunity, because it’s been an amazing journey,” she said Tuesday night. “I want to thank my husband for being alongside me. I want to thank those who helped get me across the finish line. To those who gave of their time, talents and resources, I’m forever grateful. But to Atlantic, to our community, from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you. You voted and you have chosen me as your new mayor, and I am humbled and I am honored by that.”
She also said the fact that the race was close shows that there was a lot of support for both candidates.
“That just goes to show both candidates had support from the beginning,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working with the council and if there’s ideas that Tim wants to bring (to the table) I’m all for it. And I congratulate him for the support he had. Now it’s a matter of us all working together.”
The vote will be canvassed by the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Thursday.