ADAIR COUNTY – Adair County Elections Deputy Josh Nelson will be leaving this position at Adair County Auditor’s office and going to work at the Secretary of State’s office.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg reported the news to the Adair County Board of Supervisors on Friday during the board regular meeting, and the board approved Nelson’s resignation.
“He was recruited by the Secretary of State’s office,” Berg said. “ He’ll be working on elections on the state level, and we’re happy we can continue to work with him on that level. We’re very happy for him because it’s a great opportunity.”
The board approved having Berg start the process to hire another elections deputy. Berg also said Deputy Auditor Sandy Mitchell is interested in retiring from the position near the end of the year, and board members said if Berg found a good candidate for Mitchell’s position, she should inform the board so they could consider hiring that candidate.
In other business, Adair County Treasurer Brenda Wallace told the board, staff was going to start charging a $10 convenience fee to people from other counties who come to Adair County to get driver’s licenses. Wallace said the governor signed a bill allowing counties to charge the fee, and she wanted to start charging the fee because Adair County residents are paying part of the cost for people in other counties to get a driver’s license.
“It costs about $25 to issue a driver’s license,” Wallace said. “I feel our taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for (other county residents’ driver licenses).”
She said the only exception is individuals who have to pay taxes in Adair County, but don’t reside in Adair County do not have to pay the fee for driver’s license.