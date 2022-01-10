We live in a geographical location that has an abundance of seasonal joyous and not-so-joyous weather situations - sometimes within the same week, or same day!
I despise being cold. That statement will make most of my family laugh because less than a handful of years ago I was the person you saw in the middle of January, sprinting to my car, without a coat. At some point, my hatred for being cold outweighed my hatred for feeling claustrophobic by a giant winter coat.
As much as I hate the cold, I eagerly anticipate the coming of winter. I track and check the weather forecasts, willing in and anticipating the first “big one”. A snowstorm for the ages. The kind that clears the bread and milk from the shelves. The one where we reach for the century old double lined quilt that weighs 48 pounds, because it’s finally her time to shine again.
The snow event that creates an electric buzz throughout an entire community. Kids dream of being the first Iowa school in history to be shut down for more than 4 days due to snow. Parents are digging out extra gloves and hats, finding the sleds, and checking to see if the marshmallows in the cupboard will chip a tooth or are cocoa-ready.
So how can a season that brings temperatures I loathe, draw me in so strongly?
Because I believe our hearts long for a healthy wintering.
I think we long for and often eagerly anticipate the idea and notion of winter. Because at its core, it brings a forced rest, brought on by nature, a power beyond our control.
Time and time again, I have heard people share that even with the immediate stressors in March of 2020, which brought the beginning of the pandemic - the required stay at home protocol brought on an act of rest, that for many, was eye-opening and welcomed. It re-prioritized and sharpened the focus for so many, what the core priorities for their family were.
And while we couldn’t really prepare for the ‘forced-rest' that was Spring of 2020, we can prepare for an intentional wintering now. As much as we prepare to be productive, I think there is a healthy level at which we need to prepare to rest. We are not living in a society that often values rest, and as a result it feels selfish and guilt-riddled when we prioritize it.
Rest looks so different for so many, and the art of wintering well, will too.
At the beginning of this column, in talking about the different ways an impending snow storm affects us, it also affects how we prepare for it. My daughter Hallie is not concerned about the bread supply, the pizza roll supply, yes, but the bread supply, no. But she would prepare by actively gathering her thickest socks, extra sweatpants, making sure she has a left and right glove, making sure we have gas for the 4-wheeler and a strong rope to go between it and the sled. Depending on how the snow will affect you - determines how you will prepare.
The art of wintering well, is not something that has come naturally for me, at all. In fact, my natural tendency would be to fit as many tasks and projects into the winter months that I possibly could, because “busy is best”.
Life taught me the hard way that we can only sustain that mindset for so long, and our minds, hearts and souls, will force us to reconcile the over-exhausted corner we’ve pushed them into.
So, let’s go on a journey together. A journey of wintering well this season. I believe in order to winter well, we must first ask ourselves what we need. And depending on what your soul needs, will determine how you need to feed it during these winter months. For some, it won’t be a season of rest. For others - it will. There is no standard model for wintering well. This is heart, soul, mind, body work, and as no two are the same, neither will be their wintering.
So until next week, let’s pause and ask our hearts, our souls, our minds, our bodies - what do we need to winter well?
What refreshed, healthy, spring-version of ourselves starts now, in the winter? What needs planted or unearthed, healed or humbled, cleared or carried forward - to step out of this winter season, closer to who we want to be?
Grab a journal, a notebook, a piece of scratch paper, your laptop, whatever you want. And jot down what comes to mind when you ask yourselves those questions.
Every season brings forth opportunities and chances that can only be captured in those moments of time. Let’s walk out the art of wintering well, together.
Until Next Week,
Mallory
FB: Mallory Robinson
Instagram: mallorycrobinson