ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved using up to $13,500 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding last Wednesday for a software program and app in which law enforcement can upload evidence onto, and the process of delivering evidence to the county attorney and defense attorneys can be simplified.
Adair County Attorney Melissa Larson said the program would save time for her and her staff as well as officers and deputies around the county.
“A huge chunk of what we spend our time on is gathering all that information from officers, and disseminating it to the defense attorneys based on a court order of discovery,” Larson said. “We spend a lot of time tracking down thumb drives from defense attorneys, dealing with the postage, downloading it from the officer onto our computer then putting it to another thumb drive to send out. It takes a lot of time. This would allow us to literally email a link.”
Larson said the link is secure, and allows defense attorneys to access evidence, whether it’s reports, photos or videos, for up to 30 days. It also creates a log that shows who has uploaded or downloaded evidence and what time they did it.
She said the cost is $4,500 per year, and requested up to $13,500, which would cover the program for three years.
Board members agreed using the software was a good idea, but suggested paying for a year at a time so officials can see how well it works the first year.