CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will consider an economic development policy for commercial or industrial startups in the county after resident Kim Comes inquired if the county had any kind of tax abatement for new county businesses.
Comes and husband Drew are in the process of building an event venue between Atlantic and Wiota that will include everything from a main event space with a brick fireplace to a patio, full bar and lounge, full catering kitchen, groom suite, bridal suite and other items like china, flatware, linens, tables and chairs. They hope to be open sometime next year.
Chairman Steve Baier said last month the county doesn’t have any policy, but he said he thought “most of the towns (in Cass County) have some sort of abatement program for economic development and economic activity.”
Baier asked Board members John Hartkopf and Steve Green to see what types of plans other counties offer, and report back to help the board make a decision today.
In other business, the board will also revisit vacating a road at 570th Street, and replacing a bridge there with a box culvert. The bridge needs to be remodeled or replaced, and last year, state officials created an incentive program in which counties can receive funding if a bridge is replaced with a box culvert. IDOT officials said in a memo that they had created the program to encourage the removal of bridges that aren’t used very much, and IDOT Representative Scott Suhr said replacing and fixing a bridge is costly. A study from six years ago showed the road averaged 15 vehicles a day, and Cass County could receive $1.5 million in bridge funding if they participated in the program.
Residents opposed to the idea wanted more information on how the closure would affect the value of the property, and were concerned what could happen to the only other road that allows them access.
Board members said it was important to assure landowners that other access would be maintained and usable for residents even with farm equipment.
Board member Steve Green said last month he spoke with three local real estate representatives who said if there wasn’t a safety issue, then the change wouldn’t affect land values.
“One of (Smith Land Services Representatives said) unless it was a livestock operation, the ag land values would probably not be changed by road closure,” Green said.
However, Green said, he hadn’t heard anyone in his district in favor of the closure, which could affect his vote, but he said the county does need the bridge money.
Green said he contacted residents in the area, and at least one individual said he would consider legal action against each board member, and wanted them to postpone their decision until he could speak to the real estate representatives. The issue remained tabled since the board didn’t take any action.
The meeting will be held today at 9 a.m. in the supervisor’s room at the courthouse, and also available to watch online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/138870131?pwd=dnRLK2ZjcWQ2SWpMQm0wK1c0b2pwUT09
The meeting ID is 138 870 131, and the password is 012064.