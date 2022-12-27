OMAHA — Trey Alexander scored a career-high 32 points to help Creighton to an 80-65 Christmas Day victory over DePaul.
The win improved Creighton to 8-6 and pushed the Bluejays over the .500 mark with a 2-1 BIG EAST record. DePaul dropped to 6-7 and is 0-2 in league play.
Creighton never trailed in the victory, its 17th in a row over DePaul, and led by double-figures throughout the second half.
Alexander’s 32 points eclipsed the sophomore’s previous career-high of 18, while his seven three-pointers were also a career-high. He scored 14 points in the first half, including a trifecta on CU’s final shot to boost the Bluejay halftime lead to 39-28. Creighton owned a 24-12 rebound edge in the first half and made 10-of-17 three-pointers before the break.
Back-to-back triples from Alexander boosted the CU advantage to 53-37 with 16:09 left as he cracked the 20-point plateau for the first time as a collegian. Creighton led by as much as 17 four times in the second half, each time following an Alexander hoop.
Alexander made 11-of-16 shots and added six rebounds, while Baylor Scheierman recorded his eighth double-double of the winter with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Nembhard had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds on the afternoon to direct a Bluejay offense that shot 54 percent from the floor (27-50) and made a season-high 16 three-pointers on 29 attempts. The Jays won the rebound battle 39-36 and owned a 9-4 lead in fast break points.
DePaul got 14 points each from Umoja Gibson and Jalen Terry, while Eral Penn added 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Blue Demons shot 34.2 percent for the game and 29.6 percent from three-point range, though it did force CU into 18 turnovers.
Creighton returns to action on Jan. 3 when it opens 2023 with a home game vs. Seton Hall.
NOTES: The game was the first BIG EAST Conference contest ever held on Christmas Day ... Creighton improved to 10-15 on FOX since joining the BIG EAST 10 years ago ... Creighton improved to 1-1 all-time on Christmas Day, having lost its holiday debut in 1953 at Seattle ... Creighton has won 17 straight meetings against DePaul and is 20-1 since joining the BIG EAST against the Blue Demons .... The 17 straight wins is tied for its second-longest streak ever over one foe, just one behind 18 straight wins vs. Grinnell from 1926-1937 ... Nineteen of the last 21 meetings vs. DePaul have been decided by eight points or more ... Creighton is now 21-0 in its last 24 meetings against DePaul when scoring 69 points or more, compared to a 1-2 mark when scoring fewer than 69 in those meetings ... Creighton finished the 2022 calendar year with a 21-15 record and 15 wins over BIG EAST competition ... Creighton improved to 8-3 when Ryan Kalkbrenner plays this season ... Ryan Nembhard surpassed 200 career assists and 50 career three-pointers in the victory ... Baylor Scheierman has made a three-pointer in 24 straight games and multiple treys in 21 games in a row ... Creighton has made a three-pointer in 962 games in a row and its 16 treys were its most since making 17 triples at Seton Hall on Jan. 27, 2021 ... Trey Alexander is the first Bluejay with 32 points or more in a game since Marcus Zegarowski scored 32 points s. Butler on March 6, 2021 and first Bluejay with seven or more three-pointers in a game since Ryan Hawkins sank eight triples at Georgetown on Feb. 12, 2022 ... Neither team attempted a dunk in the contest.