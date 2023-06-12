Part of 10th Street blocked off June 15

ATLANTIC – Part of 10th Street between Olive and Spruce Streets will be blocked off on June 15, due to removal of a large tree in the area.
According to a post on the Atlantic Police Department’s Facebook page, “Large equipment will be brought in and used to accomplish this, which could pose danger to vehicles on the road.”
Police and city officials did not have a specific time when the work would start and the streets would be blocked off, but the post said it would likely take the majority of the day to complete the work.
“Please plan your travels accordingly as this will need to be done for the majority of that day,” the post said.