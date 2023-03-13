Groundbreaking for Griswold child care center set for March 25

Last July, a sign was put up showing the future location of a child development center in Griswold. A ground breaking for the center will be held on March 25.

GRISWOLD – A ground breaking ceremony for the Charles E. Lakin Child Development Center of Griswold will be held on March 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the site, located at 20 Madison Street in Griswold.

