Ambassadors at State Farm

Ambassadors Left to Right: Kelsey Beschorner, Colt Doherty, Alisha Hass, Josh Hass, Braeleigh Hass, Braxton Hass, Wyatt Adderton, Elvis Haas, Kim Helper, Kathie Hockenberry, McKenna Nelson, Krysta Hanson, Jeremy Butler, Dolly Bergmann, Calley Hansen, Bailey Smith, Rick Mericle, Anne Quist, Adriana Mendez, Megan Sramek, Scott Bennett, Angie Bitting, Jim Kickland, Ruth Sears, Julie Waters, Graydon Schmidt, Brian Ruge and Chelsie Maddsen.

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Elvis Haas, State Farm, on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. The Ambassadors joined Elvis and his family in celebrating the opening of his new location in Atlantic with a ribbon cutting ceremony.