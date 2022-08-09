ATLANTIC – Evan Adamon was not expecting an email earlier this year from the Iowa Choral Directors Association informing him that he had been chosen to receive the Outstanding Emerging Choral Educator award after being nominated by other association members.
AHS Teachers receive choral awards
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- ALL-NT SOFTBALL: Exira-EHK, Griswold dominate all-NT team
- ALL-NT BASEBALL: CAM dominates all-area baseball team
- On The Docket: Two Arrested in Harlan over the Weekend
- On The Docket: Duranceau pleads guilty to assault
- GOLF: Chris Nelson takes '22 Atlantic Open title
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- York, Pellett awarded Special Historical Category awards
- LC Clinic opens in Atlantic
- On the Docket: Minden man arrested on drug related charges
- Deputies investigating animal abuse
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.