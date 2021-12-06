ATLANTIC – A recount of the runoff election votes for Atlantic Mayor could happen later this week, Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman said Friday.
Tim Teig, who was in a runoff election with Grace Garrett on Nov. 30, filed the paperwork on Dec.. 1 asking for a recount after Garrett won the election by four votes,588-584, according to unofficial results. The two were in a runoff election because neither received 50% of the vote during a four candidate race for mayor on Nov. 2. The Atlantic City Council made the change this year to assure a candidate would receive 50% of the vote.
Sunderman said the Cass County Board of Supervisors have to canvas the vote, and after Teig filed the request, it’s the election commissioner’s job- Sunderman’s job- to present the request to the board. They then officially order the recount.
Sunderman said the board received the request and officially ordered the recount on Dec. 2. After that, a board is formed to recount the votes. Each candidate chooses a member and those two will choose the third and final member.
Sunderman said those individuals have been picked, and now they have to determine when they can meet.. He said it was likely to happen later this week. He said the recount needs to be done within 11 days of the canvas, which would be Dec. 13.