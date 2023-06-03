Splash Pad Donation

The committee in charge of fund-raising for the splash pad project has started receiving donations including this one for $5,000 from Community 1st Credit Union. Pictured presenting and accepting the donation are (from left to right) are Ali Pieken, Splash Pad Committee member; Wyatt Adderton, Atlantic Park Director and Chelsie Madden, Branch Manager. There are several ways to donate to the project, including online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can also be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address. For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak any of the committee members.

