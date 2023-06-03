The committee in charge of fund-raising for the splash pad project has started receiving donations including this one for $5,000 from Community 1st Credit Union. Pictured presenting and accepting the donation are (from left to right) are Ali Pieken, Splash Pad Committee member; Wyatt Adderton, Atlantic Park Director and Chelsie Madden, Branch Manager. There are several ways to donate to the project, including online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can also be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address. For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak any of the committee members.
featured
Splash Pad Donation
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- COLLEGE REPORT: Reed two-event qualifier at NCAA nationals
- Tivoli Fest: From Aebleskiver to Vikings
- Ryan Hawkins basketball camp is June 12-14
- Three charged after incident in Exira March 31
- Area Police Reports
- Zangger to be inducted into Iowa Aviation Museum Hall of Fame
- Motorcycle accident near Lewis
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic, St. Albert ppd. due to rain
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- PREP SOCCER: WIC honors nine area soccer players
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.