ATLANTIC – The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) is pleased to announce a residential lead paint abatement program. The three-year endeavor will allow for lead-based paint removal in homes across the 7-county area served by the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund, which SWIPCO administers.
Lead Hazard Reduction Program Coordinator, Nicole Rhodes, says the newly created program will allow for lead hazard reduction in approximately 35 housing units and build a more skilled workforce in the region. “This is really a great opportunity for us to get some of those lead hazards out of the way and make southwest Iowa a safer and healthier place to live for everyone, especially kids who are particularly vulnerable,” said Rhodes. “The other side of it is that we’re helping to get contractors certified to do the work, so that outlasts this program and will continue to benefit the community in the years to come.” Rhodes says that to qualify, homes must be built before 1978 and homeowners must meet certain income guidelines specific to the county where they live.
Scholarships are available for Iowa contractors to take a 40-hour lead hazard reduction certification training and offer an accompanying 24-hour lead hazard reduction training for an employee of their firm. Training offered will take place in Des Moines February 14-18, 2022. The scholarships, which cover the cost of certification, will include a per diem for hotel, meals, and lost work time for contractors who complete the training.
To apply, contractors must be licensed in Iowa and willing to submit bids for lead abatement in the counties covered by the program. Interested contractors can request and complete an application by emailing matthew.lee@swipco.org, visiting www.swipco.org, or calling SWIPCO at 712-243-4196.