North Olive Street to remain closed into next week

ATLANTIC – Olive Street north of Atlantic remains closed since powerful storms passed through the area last Wednesday evening, Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said in a release Saturday
Large transmission power lines continue to lay across N. Olive Street between Dallas and Chicago Roads. Trent Wolken, Cass County Engineer, has been informed by utility officials that crews have been on-site to removing lines from the downed structures that support the high-voltage lines. Temporary power poles are also currently on-site, but a specialized rig to place those poles won’t arrive until Monday morning.
Kennon, is asking drivers on this roadway to be more patient.
“I have witnessed many trucks and other vehicles disregard the Road Closed barriers. Many of those same folks become very distressed when they find out the road is indeed impassable and find out that it’s very difficult to get turned around,” he said.