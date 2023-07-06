Cause of house fire deemed electrical

ATLANTIC – The cause of a house fire at 213 West 14th Street in Atlantic that occurred Wednesday night was considered electrical, according to Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel.
Cappel said Wednesday the call came in at 7:02 p.m., and when firefighters got on scene, they saw heavy black smoke coming from inside the residence and out of the roof and shingles.
He said firefighters first attacked the fire in the back of the home, and “We had flames coming out the siding and out the windows. We sent a team in the front door to try to get upstairs to see what was going on. We ended up in the kitchen area and there was a lot of heat and black smoke. You couldn’t see (anything) in there.”
Cappel said the house sustained extensive damage, but no one was home at the time. While there were no injuries, a dog at the house died due to smoke inhalation. He said firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours, and he thanked officers from the Atlantic Police Department, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and members of Cass EMS for assisting firefighters.