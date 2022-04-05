ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council is expected to consider reimbursing Atlantic resident Bob Camblin $10,000 in order to take possession of an option agreement for the purchase of just over 41 acres east of Olive Street.
Earlier this year the city’s Personnel and Finance committee recommended the city move ahead with the purchase that officials hope will ultimately provide up to 69 lots for new housing. The city has tentatively agreed to purchase the 41.5 acres for $830,000.
The deal is the result of an option agreement between Camblng and land owner Jim Comes. At the time Camblin put down $10,000 of his money to secure the option and the Council is expected to reimburse him for the money Wednesday night. The option must be exercised by the City by May 16 or it will expire.
As one of the largest undeveloped tracts in the community, the city has long considered the area a site for potential development. The city has long struggled with a lack of housing with only 12.6% of the housing stock built since 1990 and 34.9% being built before 1930.
“Only Charles City has an older housing stock and had fewer homes built since 1990,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said. “Denison, Independence, Webster City, Algona, Washington, Nevada, Orange City, and Creston all have 16% or greater of their current homes being built since 1990.”
“Cities do not exist in stasis. They are either in the process of growth and restoration or decline,” Lund said. “One way to steer the Atlantic towards growth is to ensure that
high-value real estate is constructed that draws and/or retains high income households
to Atlantic. Without their consumer spending to support local business and their tax
dollars to support the costs of government and local education, the remaining and
slowly dwindling base will have a heavier burden to sustain government costs. Atlantic
will not have either a growing population or an expanding base of wealth without new
housing options. The Council will have to assess the risks and rewards of action in
contrast to our fate resulting from inaction.”
This purchase will need to be financed through a general obligation bond that will include the purchase of the property, infrastructure installation costs for the property, reimbursement of infrastructure costs for the Boose Building Construction Redwood Subdivision and projects in the city’s 10-year capital improvement plan. All told the bond is expected to be in the neighborhood of $1,973,730.
The City is considering two other future bonds, the first for $2.3 million in 2024 for street improvements including West 22nd street and a $7.7 million bond in 2027 for street repairs and two fire trucks.
With that, Lund says, the city’s debt will hit a high of $14,154,073 - just over 60% of its borrowing capacity of $23,265,217.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.