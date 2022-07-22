State Auditor highlights PIE program

State Auditor Rob Sand visited Atlantic Thursday night as part of his tour around the state.

and spoke around the PIE program.

ATLANTIC – State Auditor Rob Sand highlighted the Public Innovations and Efficiencies or PIE program Thursday night in Atlantic which recognizes cities, counties and school districts for practices that are efficient and help save taxpayers money.

