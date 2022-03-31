AUDUBON COUNTY — The Audubon Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday offering a tax abatement program for a new business in Audubon County. Landus Cooperative and AMVC announced Wednesday they would be working together to build a new feed mill at the existing Landus grain facility, located in Hamlin.
A resolution on the tax abatement program said the board was in favor of the project, and “Audubon County intends to offer this project property tax abatement, in conformance with Iowa Code, up to a maximum combined total reduction of 64% over 10 years.”
AMVC will own and operate the feed mill, and Landus will be responsible for originating grain for the project through its network of local farmer-owners.
The proposed feed mill will produce up to 400,000 tons of swine feed per year. It will generate demand for roughly 8.5 million bushels of corn, and 48,000 tons of soybean meal annually. Corn demand will exceed capacity of the existing Landus grain storage in Hamlin, allowing Landus the opportunity to leverage its nearby grain assets, including a site in Panora, which was recently acquired through an asset swap with Heartland Co-op, to supply corn to the new mill.
Once fully operational, the mill will employ up to eight full-time personnel and generate demand for an additional 14 local truck drivers. AMVC currently anticipates project completion by Summer 2024.
Representatives from Landus and AMVC are excited about working together on the project, and what both parties can contribute to it.
“We are proud to demonstrate the power of partnership as we introduce this collaborative model to the local feed landscape. By working together from the start, Landus and AMVC have developed an optimized approach that allows each party to focus on its strengths while better meeting the unique needs of our differing stakeholders. This improved model gives AMVC better control of their long-term biosecurity and traceability requirements, while Landus can focus on sourcing and delivering quality grain from our farmer-owners. By working together, we can both responsibly invest where it makes the most sense; for Landus that means using farmer-owner money in the most effective way possible,” said Matt Carstens, President and CEO of Landus.
“AMVC is excited to align with Landus, a like-minded agriculture organization committed to enhancing our rural economies. Landus will provide AMVC the expertise to source and deliver quality grain from local farmers, allowing us to better leverage our strengths of professionally raising and feeding pigs. The establishment of this feed mill will maintain and increase long-term agriculture value for crop producers and pork producer stakeholders within Audubon County. This partnership also adds to the overall economic growth of the community by creating short and long-term employment opportunities. For over 30 years, AMVC has been committed to investing in livestock production and animal wellbeing. This investment furthers our pursuit to feed the world through our local communities,” said Dr. Steve Schmitz, veterinarian and managing partner at AMVC.