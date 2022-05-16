ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) approved two funding requests Thursday — one from Shift ATL for $3,000 to promote the group’s summer fund-raiser, and another from Boose Building Construction for $2,000 to promote a new housing development.
The Shift ATL is holding a “Summer Soirée” fund-raiser, which will feature a steak dinner, three hours of dueling piano entertainment by Pianopalooza along with a full bar and a photo booth. A similar fund-raiser was held last summer raising just over $20,000, and board member Jesse Shiels said approximately 400 people were served, including people from out of town.
“I know just at my table I had people from out of town who stayed in Atlantic- two different couples- so I think it has a pretty big draw from not just Atlantic, but the surrounding communities as well,” Shiels said.
The money is to help the group complete renovations on the former Downtower building, located at 14th East Fourth Street. The group has converted the upper story into an Airbnb and the bottom story- a flexible community space while they look for permanent tenant can be found.
Marty Boose from Boose Building Construction is working on a housing development project, and said in previous housing projects, “all but one (of the houses have gone to) people from out of town.”
He felt that was in line with the CPC’s mission statement, “To prepare and execute a strategic plan for the external advertising of the community in order to promote retail and industrial growth, tourism and population growth in the community.
“Not only are we promoting the town and bringing them here, we’re keeping them here,” Boose said.