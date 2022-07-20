ATLANTIC - It comes down to people and places. That was the general conclusion of a report from the marketing firm hired by the city of Atlantic to find and attract new businesses.
Austin Farmer, Project Director with the marketing firm Retail Coach, told the Council Wednesday night that after studying the city’s economic trends over the past year using data from cell phones, they have put together a list of over 40 businesses that they felt would consider opening a shop in Atlantic. Of those over 20 are currently doing further research on the city and haven’t closed the door on possible expansion here.
“They are looking at sites, doing their analysis on the market, giving us feedback but still very much engaged in the process, which is a really good sign,” Farmer said.
The area of interest are possible new franchisees, with at least six companies saying the area meets their requirements. But the franchises are expensive and finding individuals to take the plunge has been difficult. In addition, Farmer says, the city has a lack of sites for development which should be a main focus of the city as it moves forward in the process.
“We have a lack of sites,” he said. “There is some interest from these restaurants and retailers and we don’t have a spot to put them. So that is what our core recommendation is on the recruitment side is empowering property owners or the city and (Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce) to work with or even in some cases purchase property that we can make available for some of these retailers and restaurants.”
Councilman Pat McCurdy asked about the potential of the old Salvation Army store on the east side of town in the Hy-Vee center, but Farmer said its drawback was that it may actually be too large.
“It’s space, but it’s not the right space,” he said.
The company uses cell phone data to track where Atlantic shoppers are coming from and where Atlantic residents travel outside of the community to shop. Based on that information Farmers estimates the city’s “Trade Area” population is over 30,000, a much more attractive number to potential businesses than the communities population alone.
Farmer listed a number of potential business opportunities that his data indicates has potential in the coming years including pharmacies, cosmetics and beauty supplies stores, sporting goods stores, full service restaurants and limited service restaurants and most popular, pet and pet supplies stores.
The city hired the company last August for just over $32,000 and two months remain on that contract. Farmer acknowledged that the contract could end without successfully recruiting a new business to town but he said, should that happen the city will still have access to the data and a plan for moving forward.
“I know what you want to hear, ‘hey we have a letter of intent’ or we have a retailer or restaurant. That’s our goal. That’s what we are pushing to deliver. But if we don’t have that in hand what we will have is feedback from 50-100 different retailers, restaurants, developers, with what the market is saying, what opportunities there are and ultimately what it will take to get those to market so we will at least have some actionable strategic planning initiatives we can build around.”