July 2: Truck and Tractor Pull at Cass County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m. Free admission. Concessions available from the Cass County Beef Producers
Exira Fourth of July Celebration- Exira Road Run at City Park, 7:45 a.m.; Mason’s Breakfast at Old Fire Hall, 8 to 10 a.m. Free will offering-Proceeds go to new Exira Museum; Co-Ed Softball Tournament at Legion Ballpark, 9 a.m.-Spectators welcome; Scott Amusements open, 4 p.m.; Grand River Rodeo at Kickapoo Park, 6:30 p.m.
July 3: Exira Fourth of July Celebration- Ecumenical Church Service at city park, 10:30 a.m.;Grand River Rodeo at Kickapoo Park, 1:30 p.m.; EHS Alumni Coffee at Exira-EHK Elementary, 2 p.m.; Bags Tourney at TJ Pourhouse, 2 p.m.; Exira Community Beer Garden at city park, 4 to 9 p.m.; Scott Amusements open, 4 p.m.; Community BBQ at city park-free will donation, 5 p.m.; Live Music by Jason Reed at Gazebo, 5 to 8 p.m.;
July 4: Exira Fourth of July Celebration- Simpson Family Foot Races in front of Dollar Store, 9 a.m.; Exira Community Beer Garden, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 157th Parade- theme is “Fireworks and Freedom,” 10:30 a.m.; Scotts Amusements open, 11 a.m.; After parade- Villa Dance performance in city park; Kids Tractor Pull at Old Fire Hall, 3 p.m.; Grand Fireworks Display at Spartan Football Field, dusk
Fourth of July Flight Breakfast at Atlantic Airport, 7 to 11 a.m. Presented by the Atlantic Rotary Club and featuring The Pancake Man- Cost is $8 for all you can eat pancakes, sausage and drinks. Breakfast is free to pilots who fly-in.
Fourth of July Fireworks Show in Atlantic- starting at dusk-view from the Atlantic Sports Complex-Fireworks show by Wild Wayne’s Fireworks