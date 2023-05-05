Officials with Sunnyside Range, formerly known as Sunnyside Putt ‘em Up, are excited to announce the miniature golf course opening date, upcoming events and introduce new staff.
The driving range at Sunnyside Range, which is one of, if not the only public driving range in Southwest Iowa, is currently open. SHIFT ATL, owners of Sunnyside Range, has made a big improvement to the ball dispenser by removing the token system and replacing it with a credit/debit card reader to allow for more timely and easier access for golfers. The ball dispenser and driving range are available 24/7 with the use of the card reader. The only exception to this will be whenever the driving range is being mowed.
The miniature golf course will officially open for the season on Thursday, May 25 with an open-house, kickoff party. The Cass County Cattlemen will be onsite grilling dinner with other snacks and drinks available for purchase at the clubhouse. The event will also feature a bounce house for kids and the miniature golf course and driving range will be open for anyone that wants to purchase rounds or buckets of balls to enjoy the evening.
Following the grand opening party, Sunnyside Range will maintain seasonal hours of 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., seven days a week, weather pending. Miniature golf will close for private parties, which will be advertised on the Facebook page and at Sunnyside Range. If you are looking to host a private party, staff outing or want to host a birthday party, we have a variety of packages available. Visit sunnysiderange.com for more information and call at (712) 340-7299 or email sunnysiderange@gmail.com to get your event scheduled.
SHIFT ATL hired Sunnyside Range Manager, Macie Harringa, in the spring of 2023. Since then all seasonal staff has been hired and summertime events have been planned.
“We are excited to bring a variety of food trucks out to Sunnyside Range on a consistent basis to create more of a destination for people to spend a few hours at, rather than just a quick game of mini golf,” said Harringa. “We have a great staff that is ready for a busy summertime, and we’re looking forward to bringing new events and experiences to the community!”
SHIFT ATL will be hosting the Chamber Ambassadors on May 18 at 10 a.m. for a formal ribbon cutting. They will also be hosting a private event for current SHIFT Network members and those interested in joining SHIFT Network on Friday, May 19 from 4 p.m - 7 p.m. with snacks and beverages and complimentary mini golf and driving range access. If you are interested in joining SHIFT Network, contact SHIFT ATL at shiftatlantic@gmail.com or shiftatl.org/join.
Sunnyside Putt ‘em Up was purchased by SHIFT ATL, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit, in the fall of 2022 with the goal of keeping the facility alive and thriving in the community of Atlantic for years to come.
When announcing the purchase, SHIFT ATL board member, Jessie Shiels, stated, “After the Teig’s announced they were retiring, we, as a group, thought this could be an exciting opportunity to further our mission by continuing to provide a great recreational opportunity for our community. The space that Tim and Cindy created and maintained for the past 40 years is an incredible asset to Atlantic, and we are honored to be able to carry on their legacy.”
Follow Sunnyside Range on Facebook at facebook.com/sunnysiderange for updates.Visit shiftatl.org/sunnyside-range for more information.