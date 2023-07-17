ATLANTIC – The AHS Smackdown group is working with the Splash Pad Fund-raising Committee to raise funds for the splash pad project involving a raffle drawing at the group’s golf tournament.
The AHS Smackdown group is made up of Atlantic school alumni, and the group hosts a golf tournament to raise funds for youth programs, according to Kevin Ferguson, who helps organize the tournament. He explained the tournament started with a few classes participating, and it has since grown to many more.
“(Members of) a couple of classes posted on Facebook that we were going to play golf one day, and we had four or five (classes participate) and now it's grown to 60,” he said Friday.
Both golf courses - Atlantic Golf and Country Club and Nishna Hills Golf Course- are used for the tournament, and this year’s tournament will be held on Aug. 19. Registration is between 8 and 9 a.m. and the tournament will start at 9:15 a.m. To register, log onto atlanticiowa.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/5447
First the group has donated $3,000 to the committee for the project, and splash pad committee members will be at both golf courses selling tickets for a 50/50 raffle drawing on the day of the tournament The cost is $5 for one ticket and $20 for “an arm stretch of tickets,” according to committee member Ali Pieken. Individuals must be present to win, and winners will be announced around the same time as the winners of the golf tournament are announced. Proceeds will go to the splash pad project.
Other ways to donate to the project include an online option at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can also be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address. For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak to any of the committee members.