GRISWOLD – The City of Griswold received a $40,000 Iowa West Foundation grant to pay for tearing down an old hotel at 621 Main Street, sometime after July 1.
Griswold City Manager Ted Marciniak said when he started about a year ago, city officials had a goal of tearing down the hotel to keep it from being a safety hazard, and to have a space available for someone to use.
“We’re taking down the dilapidated hotel,” Marciniak said. “First, the major thing is it’s a safety hazard. Secondly, it’s property not being used on our main street, and the hope is once we take it down, we’ll be able to attract new businesses and turn that spot into something useful.”
He said the approximate cost to tear down the building is $133,000, and the goal is to acquire and use as much grant funding as possible to pay for it.
As far as a timeline, Marciniak said, the tear down isn’t expected to happen until after July 1, but he said, the public and city officials were excited to get the project going with the announcement of grant funds.
“When I was hired a year ago, this was viewed as the number 1 thing that people wanted to see happen, and so we’re excited that now it’s a reality,” he said. “Hopefully, something will go up there in short order to help revitalize the Griswold business community.”