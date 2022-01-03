Iowa State Senator Jim Carlin decided to run against U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley because he is worried how much freedom the average U.S. resident will have in the next 10 to 20 years. Carlin believes there are three threats to freedom, including China’s dominance around the world, big tech and big government.
“China right now has an agenda to control the world economically,” Carlin said. “With respect to the United States, we get 90% of our drugs and 80% of our rare earth minerals from China. If they were to shut off the spigot on drugs, hospitals would literally shut down in a couple of weeks. (Rare earth minerals) those are needed for chips, those are needed for missile guidance systems, those are needed for jet engines. Rare earth minerals are indispensable to the maintenance of our national defense, and yet, we rely on China for 80% of it.”
When it comes to big tech, Carlin is worried that companies are invading people’s privacy.
“Big tech has made inroads into all of our privacy,” he said.”You can’t have a conversation with a loved one in your home- you don’t even have to be on your cell phone- and you’ll get an ad for something you talked about hours later.”
And Carlin believes since President Joe Biden took office, the federal government has been over reaching into the average person’s life.
“Since President Biden took office there’s been a whole (bunch) of inroads into religion freedom and our private lives and more mandates, and vaccination passports, (the FBI investigating) parents who protest certain subject matter being taught to their kids in school,” he said. “These things — they almost sound like they come from another country and not us.”
Carlin believes he’s the best man for the job because he is willing to take a stand on things he believes in — such as refusing to vote on a budget bill on the state level until another bill he was backing was considered and passed.
“When people’s lives are on the line, I’m going to stand up and be defined by my faith and by my conscience, and also by a sincere desire to see freedom preserved,” he said.