DES MOINES – Hard work, sweat and determination.
That all led to a state dual team wrestling berth for Atlantic-CAM this season, and it was all of those things and more that culminated in the Trojans’ sixth-place finish in Class 2A Wednesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
Sandwiching hard-fought losses to Osage (38-33) and Crestwood of Cresco (31-30), the latter being the fifth-place match, was another hard-fought contest, a 34-30 win over Winterset.
“State duals, you’re going too see good kids, good teams, and I thought we represented the communities of Atlantic, Cumberland, Anita and Massena to the best of our ability,” said coach Tim Duff. “Our kids wrestled hard and I’m proud of their effort and they left it all on the mat.”
The fifth-place match against the Cadets was indicative of that effort.
Ethan Follmann and Easton O’Brien each got pins – Follmann at 126 after an emphatic takedown, O’Brien at 132 after rolling out of being in danger of being pinned to getting the pin himself – to put the Trojans up 15-8. But the Cadets got a row of four straight wins, from 138 to 160, that turned the tide.
Kadin Stutzman, who along with Aiden Smith (106) and Brenden Casey (195) went 3-0 on the afternoon, picked up a nine-second pin at 170 to start a three-match Trojan win streak of their own. Jarrett Armstrong shook off a pair of losses to get a third-period pin before Casey – quickly becoming the team’s clutch leader – picked up a signature win over fourth-ranked Landon Schemmel. He rallied from an early 4-2 deficit to get a trio of escapes, and Schemmel was twice penalized for stalling, the last with 30 seconds left. Casey held on for the 5-4 victory.
That put the Trojans up 30-25, but the Cadets won their last two matches, both by decision, to come out on top.
To get to the fifth-place match, the Trojans won two of three matches pitting state qualifiers head-to-head, Atlantic-CAM and Winterset, but it was a potential fourth that didn’t happen.
Instead, the Huskies, trailing the Trojans just 28-27 after 12 matches, had 195-pound state qualifier Carter Smuck wrestled up a weight at 220, leaving Jaydn Cooper to take on the Trojans’ Brenden Casey at 195.
“We had a couple of pins in there, and then we had some matches in there that were hard fought and came out on the short end, but I thought our kids wrestled hard,” said Duff.
Whatever the reasoning by the Winterset coaches, Casey — knowing the match was on the line — made them pay.
The Trojan junior had Cooper on his back once in the first period but couldn’t quite get enough pressure on his shoulders. Midway through the second period, Casey tried the same cradle move again ... and this time, there was more than enough pressure for the pin at the 2:59 mark.
“Just wrestle my tail off. I had to do it for the team. That’s all that was going through my mind,” said Casey. “It’s not for me, it’s for my team.
“I wasn’t able to cradle him,” he continued. “My hands kept slipping and so instead of second period I just got a shot and he was on his side and I just turned him from there. Exciting ... it sealed the deal.”
Cooper, meantime, had his hands full with Mundorf at 220, who fought hard before losing 11-5 to force Smuck to settle for a regular decision.
Ethan Follmann (126) and Kadin Stutzman (170) each got those head-to-head state qualifying wrestler wins over Winterset state qualifiers, a pin of Abe Bushong and a major decision of Brady Barringer respectively. Brian South, in his 152-pound match with his Husky state qualifier counterpart Eduardo Garcia, rallied from four points down to tie the match at 8-apiece late, only for Garcia to get an escape as time ran out.
In the opener against Osage, it was really a simple matter of winning more matches. The Green Devils won eight to the Trojans’ six. The Trojans out-pinned the Green Devils 5-4.
Osage had a 27-9 advantage in takedowns, and recorded the first takedown in nine of the 14 matches. In a majority of the matches, including those decided by major decision, the Green Devils took command.
“Throughout the season our kids improved,” said Duff. “Our kids we might not be the most talented or biggest or strongest or fastest, but we’ll put 14 kids on the mat that will compete hard.”
Iowa Class 2A State Dual Team Wrestling
Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Semifinal
Osage 38, Atlantic-CAM 33
220: Barrett Muller (O) pinned Nathan Keiser 3:28. 285: Mac Muller (O) pinned Miles Mundorf 0:17. 106: Aiden Smith (All) pinned Garrett Tusler 0:55. 113: Josh Hass (Atl) pinned Preston Beyer 0:52. 120: Darren Adams (O) maj. dec. Cruz Weaver 14-5. 126: Tucker Stangel (O) pinned Ethan Follmann 0:59. 132: Anders Kittelson (O) maj. Easton O’Brien 13-5. 138: Dante Hedrington (Atl) pinned Nolan Heard 5:55 145: Max Gast (O) dec. Tanner O’Brien 9-5. 152: Chase Thomas (O) maj. dec. Brian South 16-5. 160: Nicholas Fox (O) pinned Owen Hoover 3:25. 170: Kadin Stutzman (All) pinned Brody Wolf 2:45. 182: Brenden Casey (All) pinned Ledger Nehls (O) 0:12. 195: Jarrett Armstrong (All) dec. Cole Jeffries 8-5.
Note: Osage was deducted one point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Consolation semifinal
Atlantic-CAM 34, Winterset 30
285: Joel Akers (Win) dec. Nathan Keiser 7-4. 106: Taye Jordan (Atl) won by forfeit. 113: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Kasen Cochran 2:52. 120: Travis Allen (Win) pinned Cruz Weaver 0:14. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) pinned Abe Bushong 0:55. 132: Easton O’Brien (Atl) dec. Zeke Hoven 8-4. 145: Kegan Jensen (Win) pinned Dante Hedrington 3:05. 152: Eduardo Garcia (Win) dec. Brian South 9-8. 160: Logan Fairchild (Win) dec. Owen Hoover 5-1. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) maj. dec. Brady Barringer 14-3. 182: Reilly Hoven (Win) pinned Jarrett Armstrong 5:50. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) pinned Jayden Cooper 2:59. 220: Carter Smuck (Win) dc. Miles Mundorf 11-5.
Fifth-place match
Crestwood 31, Atlantic-CAM 30
106: Aiden Smith (Atl) dec. Mitchell Schmaus 9-4. 113: Cole Schmaus (Cre) tech. fall Josh Hass. 120: Kole Johnson (Cre) dec. Cruz Weaver 6-0. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) pinned Cade Korsmo 0:53. 132: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Ethan Govern 3:31. 138: Carter Fousek (Cre) pinned Dante Hedrington 1:22. 145: Brook Voyna (Cre) dec. Tanner O’Brien 10-4. 152: Cole Butikofer (Cre) tech fall Brian South. 160: Trent Pisney (Cre) dec. Owen Hoover 7-2. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) pinned Ashton Howe 0:09. 182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Tyler Pisney 4:24. 195: Brenden Casey (Atl) dec. Landon Schemmel 5-4. 220: Drew Jackson (Cre) dec. Miles Mundorf 11-6. 285: Brayden Ishman (Cre) dec. Nathan Keiser 6-0.