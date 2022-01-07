CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board began wrestling with the ramifications of a possible vaccination mandate for its employees, but took no action while the law is being considered by the United States Supreme Court.
Under the Biden administration OSHA is requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to require that they be vaccinated or tests negative for the COVID virus weekly. The mandate allows for exemptions for religious or health reasons.
The mandate had been stayed but that stay was recently lifted by the Sixth US District Court and is under review Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court. If upheld, the law will go into effect on Monday.
But the issue includes a number of thorny questions for the board, not the least of which is if the county even meets the required minimum of 100 employees. Officials said Friday that the county has received conflicting information of how to count their employees. The board has been told by legal counsel that it does not meet the 100 employee minimum, but other sources have told them that they must count all county Township clerks, trustees and others that would put them over the limit.
In addition issues such as clarification on how many shots are needed to meet the definition of “vaccinated,” issues involving the release of personal medical information and possible HIPA violations. Board members also raised concerns that Township employees, which are difficult to find and replace, may quit their jobs rather than comply with the new rules.
Though the details remain to be worked out, the board is considering providing employees with some kind of form that would allow them to opt out of the mandate due to religious or health reasons. But Baier noted that county employees are not religious or medical experts and he acknowledged that officials would have to accept the requests without question.
“My position on this is I’m not a religious authority or medical authority, neither are any members of the board, or anyone in the Auditor's office” he said. “So if someone fills out an exemption form we will honor and respect that.”
Facing all that the board took no action Friday, deciding to wait until the Supreme Court rules on the matter, a decision that could come as early as Friday.
In the meantime Board Chairman Steve Baier said he wanted to let employees know the board was working on the issue and would have a plan if needed.
“What’s motivating me to have this discussion so we don’t set ourselves up to get a fine and to get the word out to our employees that we are not disregarding this,” Bair said. “And if it does come about depending on rulings today and other decisions, that we do have to go down this path, this is the approach we are going to take.”