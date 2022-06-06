DES MOINES - Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg released their public schedule for the week of Monday, June 6, 2022 – Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The following events are open to credentialed members of the media:

Monday, June 6

Governor Reynolds visits Kemna Auto Center

Kemna Auto Center

617 Hwy 18

Algona, IA

7:30 a.m.

Governor Reynolds visits Pressed Collection

Pressed Collection

319 Grand Ave

Spencer, IA

9:00 a.m.

Governor Reynolds tours Northwest Iowa Community College

Northwest Iowa Community College

603 W Park St.

Sheldon, IA

10:30 a.m.

Governor Reynolds attends Hope Street of Siouxland Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Prosperity House

1918 Douglas St.

Sioux City, IA

2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7

Governor Reynolds sign SF2374

Revelton Distilling Company

1400 W. Clay St.

Osceola, IA

9:30 a.m.

Governor Reynolds signs HF2581

Milo Locker

223 Main St.

Milo, IA

11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Governor Reynolds & Lt. Gov. Gregg attens Governor’s Volunteer Awards Ceremony

Indian Hills Community College – Dining Hall

525 Grandview Ave.

Ottumwa, IA

9:00 a.m.

Governor Reynolds & Lt. Gov. Gregg attend Mount Pleasant Rotary Meeting

Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club

2275 Hickory Ave.

Mount Pleasant, IA

12:00 p.m.

Governor Reynolds & Lt. Gov. Gregg visit Spencer Industries

Spencer Industries

14120 Locust St.

Wapello, IA

1:30 p.m.

Governor Reynolds & Lt. Gov. Gregg attend ADM Wet Mill Ribbon Cutting

1251 Beaver Channel Parkway

Clinton, IA

3:45 p.m.

Governor Reynolds & Lt. Gov. Gregg attend ADM Clinton 40th Anniversary Ceremony

ADM Bioprocessing Facility

410 18th Ave., S.

Clinton, IA

4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

Governor Reynolds attends UNI Applied Engineering & Technical Management Groundbreaking

2900 Campus St.

Cedar Falls, IA

1:00 p.m.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos