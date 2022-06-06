DES MOINES - Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg released their public schedule for the week of Monday, June 6, 2022 – Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The following events are open to credentialed members of the media:
Monday, June 6
Governor Reynolds visits Kemna Auto Center
Kemna Auto Center
617 Hwy 18
Algona, IA
7:30 a.m.
Governor Reynolds visits Pressed Collection
Pressed Collection
319 Grand Ave
Spencer, IA
9:00 a.m.
Governor Reynolds tours Northwest Iowa Community College
Northwest Iowa Community College
603 W Park St.
Sheldon, IA
10:30 a.m.
Governor Reynolds attends Hope Street of Siouxland Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Prosperity House
1918 Douglas St.
Sioux City, IA
2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Governor Reynolds sign SF2374
Revelton Distilling Company
1400 W. Clay St.
Osceola, IA
9:30 a.m.
Governor Reynolds signs HF2581
Milo Locker
223 Main St.
Milo, IA
11:00 a.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Governor Reynolds & Lt. Gov. Gregg attens Governor’s Volunteer Awards Ceremony
Indian Hills Community College – Dining Hall
525 Grandview Ave.
Ottumwa, IA
9:00 a.m.
Governor Reynolds & Lt. Gov. Gregg attend Mount Pleasant Rotary Meeting
Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club
2275 Hickory Ave.
Mount Pleasant, IA
12:00 p.m.
Governor Reynolds & Lt. Gov. Gregg visit Spencer Industries
Spencer Industries
14120 Locust St.
Wapello, IA
1:30 p.m.
Governor Reynolds & Lt. Gov. Gregg attend ADM Wet Mill Ribbon Cutting
1251 Beaver Channel Parkway
Clinton, IA
3:45 p.m.
Governor Reynolds & Lt. Gov. Gregg attend ADM Clinton 40th Anniversary Ceremony
ADM Bioprocessing Facility
410 18th Ave., S.
Clinton, IA
4:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
Governor Reynolds attends UNI Applied Engineering & Technical Management Groundbreaking
2900 Campus St.
Cedar Falls, IA
1:00 p.m.