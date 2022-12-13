Iowa will receive more than $70 million as part of a multistate agreement with CVS and Walgreens over the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Monday.
Iowa gets $70 million in opioid crisis agreement with CVS, Walgreens
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- The Board of Adjustment is last hope to save the Atlantic Theater
- Fire destroys house in Audubon
- ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hunter Quist, Atlantic
- PREP FOOTBALL: New football classification model will factor in socioeconomic factors
- Former Harlan Teacher accused of sexual exploitation of a student
- Future upland area coming to Shelby County
- Atlantic Man Arrested in Shelby County
- PREP BASKETBALL: Pellett's career night offsets Atlantic boys' loss; girls win easily
- Area Church Services
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.