Atlantic Firefighters were called to a car vs motorcycle accident near the 56 mile marker east bound on I-80, according to scanner traffic. The individual on the motorcycle was said to be up and walking around, but could have a head injury.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video of Exira-EHK Seniors moving their tassels and throwing their caps near the end of the graduation ceremony.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Stabbing considered isolated incident
- PREP SOFTBALL: Trojans battle Bombers tough, fall 9-7
- Tivoli Fest coming up May 27-28
- IOWA CLASS 3A STATE TRACK: Trojan girls' use strong 4x4 to build for '23
- Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Thursday for Atlantic Animal Shelter
- Atlantic man's trial on arson, attempted murder charges will be July 13
- Marshall sworn in as Iowa State County Treasurer's Association President
- IOWA STATE TENNIS MEET: Sturm drops pair of state tennis matches
- AHS Class Night
- Wildflower Planting Event set for June 2
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.