ATLANTIC- The Atlantic City Council agreed Monday to act as the pass through agency for a $100,000 grant to help the Atlantic Food Pantry purchase food and supplies into next year.
Food Pantry officials say costs at the facility have more than doubled in the past year jumping from $23,000 to $72,000 due to an increase in usage. In 2019, the facility served an average of 68 households a week with over 1,200 receiving assistance. That number more than doubled in 2020 with over 2,700 residents using the facility.
In order to approve the grant application, the council was required to hold a public hearing and address several points including; how the need for the proposed activities was identified and how the proposed activities will be funded and sources of funds.
The organization will use approximately $23,000 raised in this year’s Scrooge Contest as the required match for the grant.