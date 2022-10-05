The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks, it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records or your local Director of Veterans Affairs.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Court Reports - Small Claims
- Two southwest Iowa students receiving Butler, Faust scholarships
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM uses big second quarter to roll by Exira-EHK
- PREP VOLLLEYBALL: Trojans pull out 5-set thriller over Harlan
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Top Shot Cass County – Final results
- Area Police Reports
- Law enforcement still looking for pick up involved in accident Wednesday
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Rush's 16th, Pellett's 21st pace Trojan girls; boys come in 10th
- PREP FOOTBALL: Trojans to take on Harlan
- Apple Days are coming up at the Orchard!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.