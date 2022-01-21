DES MOINES - Iowa Republicans say they will present a plan next week to increase school funding by 2.5% - the amount put forth by Governor Kim Reynolds.
“That’s a pretty reasonable estimate,” Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa. “We’re still reviewing some of the other pieces when it comes to transportation and the per pupil equity, those pieces that have been part of those discussions.”
Last week Grassley said on IPTV’s Iowa Press program that he believed the Governor’s request was “ very reasonable approach.”
“I think the governor came with a very reasonable approach, which will be, You know, we've typically used the governor's proposal in her budget as our starting point,” he said. “I think that that is a very reasonable position for the governor to take to start at.”
Democrats have said a 2.5% increase in general state aid for schools is not enough to cover the costs districts face and respond to staffing issues.