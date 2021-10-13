First CAM bond issue meeting is tonight

ANITA – The first of three public meetings on a proposed $30 million bond issue in the CAM School District for improvements to the high school and middle school will be tonight at the CAM North Elementary gym starting at 6:30 p.m.
District officials have been discussing facilities and what, if any, improvements are needed. That led to a facility study completed in 2019, and a series of public meetings.
The recommendation from the facilities committee and approved by the school board last month involves building a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade building in Massena and a seventh through 12th grade building in Anita. Part of the north elementary building in Anita will be torn down as part of this option.
Proposed additions and renovations include installation of fire sprinklers and fire alarms, new heating, cooling, electrical, and lighting systems, restroom and locker room renovations to bring them into ADA compliance, new secure entrances, renovated office and administration spaces, an expanded kitchen, cafeteria and commons spaces, new and renovated classrooms, improvements for playgrounds and parking sites, and consideration of space for childcare. More information can be found on the district’s web site — camcougars.com — click on the words facility study on the front page.
The meeting will also be available online to view using the zoom ID: 834 0700 7378 and passcode: 9262250.