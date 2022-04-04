Griswold Firefighters have been called to a grass fire near 69319 Lyman Street at approximately 4 p.m., according to scanner traffic. Started as a controlled burn, but is now out of control.
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
