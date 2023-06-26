MASSENA – Members of the Massena Chamber are hosting a Fourth of July Celebration, with activities starting the evening of July 3 and continuing on July Fourth.
The group posted a schedule of events on its Facebook page, which shows those interested in the Adult Scavenger Hunt should pre-register and meet at the Main Street Bar and Grill at 5:10 p.m. on July 3. A bags tournament will be held at 5:30 p.m., and sign up will start at 5 p.m. A street dance will also be held that night, featuring the band “ECKO,” from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the Little Green Trailer will serve food from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
July Fourth activities will start at noon with Kids Water Fights and a Free Throw Contest. There will be activities in the park starting at 1 p.m., including train car rides, face painting, pony rides and bounce houses, along with Ag Adventures which also starts at 1 p.m.
There will be an Agrivision Pedal Pull at 1:30 p.m., and bingo at the Legion Hall will start at the same time. There will be performances by the Adair Dance Academy, starting at 2 p.m., and Dance Atlantic at 2:30 p.m. Food vendors will include Soul Shine Food Truck, Farmers Walnut Street Diner, Greenfield Lions Lemonade Stand, Casey Creamery, Massena Baptist Church and Corn Dog Caravan.
The parade will start at 4 p.m., with line up starting at 2 p.m. at the bottom of Main Street by the Little League Field. There will be music starting at 5:30 p.m. and a beer garden open at the fire station.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and color run with the time to be determined.