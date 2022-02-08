Jazz and Wine fund-raiser set for March 6

ATLANTIC – Officials at Iowa Western Community College’s Cass County Center are getting ready for the 2022 Jazz and Wine scholarship fund-raiser, on March 6.
The event will feature wine, appetizers, desserts and jazz music, and IWCC Cass County Center Director Cindy Wetterlind said it’s an opportunity to showcase the talents of Iowa Western students, including the jazz music, or a dessert or the tables in the student center that were made by students.
“We’re excited to showcase what students have been working on,” Wetterlind said.
Instructors and students will be on hand to talk with visitors about the Design Tech program ad nursing prep classes.
Tickets are $25 per person, and available at the center or by calling 243-5527. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets before the event to help determine the amount of food needed.
Wetterland said the event will be slightly different this year with a more casual atmosphere and the band performing in a different spot. The wine and appetizers will be served in the room that was originally just desserts, and the desserts will be placed in different serving areas around the center.
There will be a wide variety of desserts — ranging from cookies and bars to flavor cupcakes, cheesecake, pies, lemon tarts and carrot cake- and also appetizers — including smoked pork sliders, apricot BBQ glazed meatballs, hummus, smoked salmon and stuffed mushrooms. The appetizers are being made by Ryan Askland, IWCC culinary arts graduate and owner of Dusty’s in Griswold.
The event will be held at the IWCC Cass County Center, located at 705 Walnut Street in Atlantic, from 5-7 p.m.
Several businesses, organizations and individuals have already donated to the scholarship fund, and will be featured in the News Telegraph prior to the event.