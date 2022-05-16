I prosecuted an Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) case a couple of weeks ago. It was my first jury trial since I was convicted of an OWI a few months back. While selecting a jury, I talked to the jury about my own experience. I didn't go into great detail, but I felt it was necessary for the jury to have a chance to think about whether they were okay with my prosecuting such a case in light of having been convicted of the same thing.
The night of my OWI the roads were icy as we'd had a snowstorm the previous night. I slid into a ditch about 1/3 mile from my home. I was not injured and my car suffered only superficial damage. The spot where my car slid was not a particularly deep spot in the ditch. Had I gone in 100 yards west, I very easily could have been injured as the side of the ditch gets to be very steep. If someone else had been on the road, I could have hit them. All in all, what happened was minimal compared to the damage I could have caused.
A passerby called 911 and stayed until law enforcement arrived. A friend remarked that the passerby should have minded their own business, but I completely disagree. I could have been injured and it was a very cold night. That passerby did exactly the right thing, and I hope that anyone else who comes upon the same situation responds in the same way.
Certainly, the trial caused me to reflect on my experience, which was primarily one of embarrassment and inconvenience. Talking about the experience to the jury panel brought back some of the embarrassment, but at the same time, the response was reassuring. People make mistakes. If you're a good person, you take responsibility. You learn whatever lessons you can. You course correct, move on, and don't make the same mistake again.
After I got out of jail the morning of January 16th, I notified the Board of Supervisors. I reported myself to the Office of Professional Regulation, the governing body for Iowa attorneys. I emailed the chief judge of our judicial district so that a special prosecutor could be assigned. I met with law enforcement officers and apologized for putting them in a horrible situation. I pled guilty as soon as the formal indictment was filed and served my two days in jail, despite qualifying to serve my time in the OWI hotel program. I paid my fine, fixed my car, and have two more months of having to blow into an ignition locking device to start my car. I did not ask for any special treatment. I benefited from my knowledge of how the court system works, but I also paid the special price of being in the public eye.
My experience served as a lesson to me. Prior to January 16th, I had two speeding tickets and two parking tickets in my over thirty years of driving. Despite having always considered myself to be a good driver, my poor planning and decision to drive led to a criminal conviction, and that is not a lesson I will need to learn twice. My experience has also served as a lesson to others. A not insignificant number of colleagues have said to me "but for the grace of God go I." Much like myself, these are people who aren't what anyone would consider to be problem drinkers, but they are people who socialize and on occasion drink more than they should.
I write this letter because I want the public to know that justice was served. I write this letter because I want the public to know that no one is above the law. I write this letter because I want the public to know that they can count on me to take responsibility for my choices, both in my personal life and in my role as the Cass County Attorney.