ATLANTIC – The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available to children aged 5 to 11 years old. Cass County Public Health is holding vaccination clinics for children on Nov. 10 and 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Cass Health.
Appointments are required. Parents and guardians can schedule appointments online using the link at casshealth.org/covidvaccine. The required checklist and consent form are available on the same web page; paper copies will also be available the day of the appointment.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to park in Lot C and use the Rehabilitation Services entrance for these appointments.
Please note that after the vaccination, patients will need to be monitored for fifteen minutes. During the monitoring period, snacks will be provided in the Cass Health cafeteria.
Patients are always encouraged to talk to their primary care provider about their questions and concerns regarding vaccines. More information about booster shots can be found at cdc.gov, vaccines.gov, or casshealth.org/covidvaccine.