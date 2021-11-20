ATLANTIC – Harvest Market 2021 is expected to be a very popular event, so event organizers are releasing an event map, and sharing tips to help customers prepare for a smooth shopping experience.
Harvest Market will be held at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic) on Monday, Nov. 22 from 3-7 p.m. All customers who plan to shop at the market in-person are asked to park in the front parking lot, if possible. If the front parking lot is full, additional parking can be found behind the building. However, customers picking up their pre-orders drive-through style will be guided to the back of the building, and traffic may be slow. Vendors and volunteers are also being asked to park behind the building.
Customers who have pre-ordered items are reminded they can either pick up orders drive-through style, or come into the building to gather their purchases and do some extra shopping.
Lastly, customers planning to purchase food from the Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck are reminded that the food truck will be parked outside the building, and dressing warmly is recommended.
Harvest Market is held the Monday before Thanksgiving so customers can pick-up local food, decorations, and gifts to enjoy at holiday celebrations. Harvest Market offers premium local produce, meats, baked goods, desserts, and other local foods such as granola, eggs, honey, jams, jellies, and syrups. The market also offers locally-made craft products including seasonal candles, goat milk soaps, holiday and home decorations, and products that make great gifts, such as doll clothes, children’s books, beauty products, tumblers, and more. Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food and A-Town SmokeShack will be offering prepared food, so hungry shoppers don’t have to make plans for dinner.
Harvest Market 2021 Vendors:
• A-Town SmokeShack — BBQ sandwiches and sides
• Kringle Man — Danish kringle, cream horns, Danish letters, Danish pastries
• Bridgewater Farm (certified organic) – Eggs, Meat, Produce: Squash (acorn, butternut, spaghetti), Potatoes, sweet potatoes, beets, spinach, greens, garlic, carrots, kohlrabi
• Brun Ko Farm — Pasture-raised meats, pies, granola, and more
• Smudge — Bath and body products, soaps, and candles
• Erickson Foods — Produce: carrots, potatoes, squash (acorn, butternut); syrups, fruit butters, and jellies
• Ter-Bear Honey — Honey
• TJ’s Kitchen – Wine bread pastries
• The Pet Bistro — Dog and cat food and treats; cat toys and beds
• Sweet Sisters Vegan — Vegan health and beauty products
• Kingwood Farm — Goat milk Soap, detergent, bath shreds, lotion. Pasture-raised pork, eggs, beef.
• Johnna Joy Designs — Jewelry & more
• Noble Provisions — Beef
• Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck -Homemade pasta, sauces, sandwiches, salads and dessert
• Hilltop Creations — Produce: onions, squash (butternut and buttercup); popcorn, crafts, and plants
• Eblen Embellishments — Decorated kitchen towels, pillows, other soft house goods
• Hygge Cottage — Children’s books and bird/squirrel feeders
• The Chalking Teacher — Holiday decorations including wood, glass, and metal chalked surfaces
• DeLaine’s Designs — Doll clothes
• DezaRae Farm Soaps — Goat milk lotions and soaps
• Sue’s Country Garden — Jams, breads, crisps and cakes, tie blankets for small dogs and cats, potholder/towel combos, and more
• JD Crafters — A variety of items made using a laser and CNC router and a lathe, including Christmas ornaments and table ornaments, signage, cutting boards, coasters, trays like serving trays and catch all trays, and many other items.
• Slightly Sassy Orchid Designs — Tumblers and signs
• Connie’s Creations
• Frosting Inc. — Cupcakes, pies, baked goods, hot cocoa bombs
• Lefty Lucy Soapworks — Handcrafted all natural soaps, lotion bars, shower steamers, and lip balms
• (pre-order only) Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts — handmade pies and cheesecakes
• (pre-order only) Claire’s Cinnamon Rolls — Frosted cinnamon rolls, caramel pecan rolls
• (pre-order only) Harrisdale Farmstead — Produce: Pie pumpkins, butternut squash, garlic
To slow the spread of COVID-19 at Harvest Market, Produce in the Park will be supplying masks to all customers entering the market, and may cap the number of customers shopping in-person. Produce in the Park thanks customers for masking at indoor markets.
For the latest information on Harvest Market, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/) visit the Produce in the Park website where you can sign up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Harvest Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lindeman Tractor.
##