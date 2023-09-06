Four more candidates have filed for city council and park and recreation board seats. Those include Jim Behrens for Atlantic City Council 2nd Ward, Elaine Ott for Atlantic City Council At Large, Mary Strong for Atlantic Park and Recreation Board and Frank Saddlemire for Atlantic Park and Recreation Board.
Four more candidates file for city seats
Jennifer Nichols
