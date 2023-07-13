Atlantic School Board approves part time homeschool teacher

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved hiring a part time teacher for the home school program during its meeting Wednesday night, due to an increase in students and the coordinator considering retirement.
Vice President Kristy Pellett said Linda Nichols, coordinator of the program, said the program is growing from about 62 students last school year to over 65 for the upcoming year, and Nichols said she hopes to retire from the position in the near future. Because of those two factors, Nichols requested adding the part time teacher.
Board member Nick Hunt supported the addition of the part time teacher.
“Linda has done an excellent job, and we do have a successful program, so I think the request is necessary so I support it,” Hunt said.
Pellett said she appreciated Nichols informing them that she is interested in retiring, and “it’s helpful to add (a teacher) now and have them get some on the job training.”
The board also approved contracts for Laurie Fell as a Washington Elementary Teacher, Jordan Zarbano as high school custodian, Jennifer Weisenborn as Washington Elementary P.E. Teacher, Julie Van Maanen as a Schuler 1 Title Teacher and Steve Andersen as transportation director.