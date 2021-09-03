Schildberg Trail Repair Likely in Spring

ATLANTIC – While dirt work has been completed on part of the Schildberg Recreation Trail, the section of the trail that was removed in order to address erosion will likely be replaced in the spring, Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said on Thursday.
Rasmussen said the decision to replace the trail in the spring had to do with letting the ground settle since putting a trail in before that could lead to future damage
“With the amount of dirt that ended up getting moved, we talked about the concern of settling if we rushed to get a trail in,” Rasmussen said. “With as dry as it is, and with as much dirt that was moved around to get everything in place, the strong recommendation from the contractor was to honestly wait until early spring — let the dirt settle (during the fall and winter) so that way we don’t waste our time putting a trail in, have it settle, crack, then we got to go back through and take out the piece that is broken and replace it.”
Rasmussen said the dirt work was completed about a week ago, and it flattened out the area next to the trail, which would allow for space for eminties, like picnic tables to be added.