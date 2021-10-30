Haunted House Fund-raiser

The Smith family - aka the J Team - will be offering a chance to visit a haunted house and help out a family in need.
The event is coming back in 2021 even “Bigger and better than last year,” organizers said. The family (Josh Smtih, Jacob Smith, Jarrit Smith, Jaci Smith, Joseph Smith) put on a haunted house last year with donations going to Steele McLaren.
This year they will be taking donations for “Baby Hux” and his family.
Free will donations can be dropped off at the haunted house at 1500 Mulbery in Atlantic. The Haunted House will be open during Atlantic’s trick or treat hours from 5-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.