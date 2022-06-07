Firefighters respond to barn fire Tuesday

LYMAN – Griswold and Grant Firefighters responded to a barn fire on Tuesday at approximately 11:30 a.m. at 72111 620th Street, south of Lyman.
Griswold Fire Chief JC Wyman said it was an older barn, and when firefighters arrived on scene, it had already fallen down.
“When I got on scene, the barn was on the ground,” Wyman said. “It already fell in (and it had) a lot of heavy fire and smoke still from the rubbish burning.”
No one was inside of the barn when the fire started, and there were no injuries. He said there were a few items inside in the barn, but no farm equipment.
“There was a bunch of debris, old copiers,” he said. “Just a whole bunch of odds and ends in there.”
Wyman said the cause of the fire was likely from a burn pile at the residence that had been used a couple days ago.
“They had a burn pile that was burning a couple of days ago, and (the fire) got out of there and got into the barn,” he said.
He encouraged people who have burn piles or use fire rings to be especially careful to avoid spreading it in any way.
“You’ve got to be careful with your burn rings and your trash barrels because the stuff can spark up and spread at any time,” Wyman said.
Griswold Rescue assisted at the scene.