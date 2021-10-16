ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board will hold a special meeting on Oct. 19 to discuss the cost of cleanup and restoration of the Atlantic Middle School following a roof fire last July.
“We’ll kind of know what the cost is for the clean up, and what it’s going to cost to put (the school) back together,” Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber.
During a special meeting in July, the board approved a bid of $875,000 from First Onsite to start the clean up. Most of the fire damage was confined to the roof, but there was considerable water damage to the rest of the building. School officials determined the building was usable, and agreed to teach eighth grade students at the high school, and the sixth and seventh grade students in the achievement center.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Friday most of the clean up has been completed.
“The clean up is pretty well done,” Barber said. “There’s a few things that they’re still working on. Last week, they got the roof cleaned, and there was some soot above the gymnasium that they had to get cleaned up. But for the most part that phase is completed. And then we’re going to get started on the reconstruction.”
Wayne Brosam, an official with the state fire marshal office, said he is still waiting on lab results relating to any electrical source near the fire’s origin area. He said the earliest he expects to receive those is next month.
The fire occurred on July 27 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said when he arrived on the scene, the fire looked to be contained to the middle of the roof with a lot of smoke and flames shooting up to 20 feet. With help from Marne, Lewis and Griswold firefighters, they were able to get water on the flames quickly but there was a lot of debris from the rubber roof that was being installed at the time they had to be water down.